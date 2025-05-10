Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid travels north east to face Barcelona in La Liga, knowing that a defeat would almost certainly spell the end of its title hopes for this season.
Barcelona holds a four-point lead over Real Madrid coming into this Clasico, meaning they could go seven points clear with only nine points to play for. If that happened, it is very hard to envisage Hansi Flick's side dropping enough points to reopen the door for Real Madrid.
For Carlo Ancelotti, this could be his last meaningful game as Real Madrid coach, given Los Blancos are out of the Champions League, have already lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and are the underdogs at this stage of the La Liga title race.
There is reason to believe that Real Madrid could get the result that it wants from this game, when you factor in that Barcelona played extra-time against Inter in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night, whilst Real Madrid has had a full week to prepare for El Clasico.
This will be the fourth time that Real Madrid and Barcelona has faced one another this season, with Barcelona firmly holding the bragging rights after 4-0 league win at the Bernabeu and wins in the Supercopa and Copa del Rey finals. Here are the last five times they faced one another.
Date
Result
April 26, 2025 (Copa del Rey)
Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (AET)
January 12, 2025 (Supercopa)
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona
October 26, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
April 21, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona
January 14, 2024 (Supercopa)
Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona
Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona
Injuries have been a problem for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti all season, and as expected, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger are all out for the season. That is an entire back-four which Ancelotti cannot call upon for this Clasico.
You can add David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga to the list of players out for the season, whilst there is also some concern over the fitness of Brazilian forward Rodrygo. He was ill for the match against Celta Vigo last weekend but is expected to play some sort of role against Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 16:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV
Canada: TSN 3 and TSN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 2
