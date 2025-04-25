Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid are set to face rivals Barcelona in a highly anticipated El Clasico clash in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja on April 26.
Los Blancos have a chance to add another piece of silverware to their already full trophy cabinet with a win against Hansi Flick's Barcelona. However, it will be a tough game as the Catalans have dominated Carlo Ancelotti's side in their last two encounters this season, including a massive 5-2 loss in the Supercopa de España final.
Additionally, after being knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal, this final could be Madrid's best and only chance to win a trophy this season as they are sitting four points behind Barcelona in the league, with five games remaining.
Real have recorded back-to-back 1-0 league wins over Athletic Club and Getafe but have not put in the most impressive performances. Barcelona has also recorded wins by one goal over Celta Vigo and Mallorca.
Here are the past five league meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Date
Result
January 12, 2025 (Spanish Super Cup)
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona
October 26, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
April 21, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona
January 14, 2024 (Spanish Super Cup)
Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona
October 28, 2023 (La Liga)
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti saw the combined returns of Kylian Mbappé and Ferland Mendy. Both French internationals are expected to start in the final after recovering from their respective injuries.
Meanwhile, their fellow French teammate, Eduardo Camavinga, is reported to have sustained a season-ending injury in Los Blancos' narrow 1-0 win over Getafe in their previous La Liga game; the former Rennes player is also set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST, 10:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN+, ESPN App.
Canada: TSN, DAZN Canada and OneFootball.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports 1.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Copa del Rey Matches
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For Copa del Rey El Clasico Final