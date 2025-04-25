Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For Copa del Rey El Clasico Final
Real Madrid faces Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night, and it is Los Blancos' best chance of winning a trophy this season.
There is potential for this to be the last Real Madrid starting lineup that Carlo Ancelotti chooses after recent reports that he will leave the club after this final, despite still being locked in a battle for the La Liga title with Barcelona.
Kylian Mbappe is expected to be back in the frame for this match after missing the league game against Getafe, but Eduardo Camavinga is now out for the rest of the season, so Ancelotti has got some thinking to do.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Despite Andriy Lunin playing all of the Copa del Rey matches in the build-up to the final, there is an expectation that Thibaut Courtois will step in to face Barcelona, given the importance of the match.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - With Dani Carvajal still out, there is little doubt that Lucas Vazquez will be starting at right-back. His experience could prove valuable and the only other clear option in this role, Fede Valverde, is going to be needed in midfield.
CB: Raul Asencio - There is potential for this to be the crowning moment of Raul Asencio's unexpected first season as a Real Madrid starter. There has been little to suggest that he can't handle the pressure of this cup final.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German defender has been the one almost-constant in the Real Madrid backline this season and Carlo Ancelotti will be trusting him to do a job on Robert Lewandowski.
LB: Ferland Mendy - The news that David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are both in the squad is a boost for Ancelotti and the expectation now is that Mendy will start at left-back.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni - The French midfielder has grown in stature during the season and it is notable when he is not playing. He could be a big factor in both boxes against Barcelona.
CM: Fede Valverde - He will need to cover a huge amount of ground in this match to keep up with Barcelona's talented midfielders, but few players in the world are better equipped than Fede Valverde to do that.
RW: Rodrygo - You can make a case for Rodrygo being dropped by Ancelotti given his recent form, but it seems like the Italian is going to stick with his usual stars and trust the likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler to make an impact from the bench.
AM: Jude Bellingham - These are the matches where Jude Bellingham has to step up and impose himself on the match. He has all the tools to really hurt Barcelona in Seville.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - With the recent breakthrough in contract talks, winning the Copa del Rey with a stellar performance could make this an excellent week for Vinicius Jr.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - He was given the chance to rest and recuperate by missing the Getafe match, so now Kylian Mbappe must put in a big performance and show that he can lead this Real Madrid team to trophies.
