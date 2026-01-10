Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's the final of the Spanish Super Cup, and for the fourth consecutive season, we are treated to an El Clasico. Barcelona beat Athletic Club, and Real Madrid beat their city rivals Atletico Madrid, setting up a big clash for the first domestic silverware of the 2025-26 season.

Barca eased into the final, winning 5-0 with Raphinha scoring a brace. The game was over at half-time, with four goals coming in the first 38 minutes. Los Blancos had it much harder, winning 2-1 against their rivals. They had to hold on in the closing stages but remained resilient in defense.

The two played in last season's final, and under Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid side were crushed 5-2 by Barcelona. Despite Kylian Mbappe giving Real the lead, the Catalans were 5-1 up three minutes into the second half.

With this, the first chance at silverware for both, it feels like a big opportunity to start 2026 with a positive result. That feels even more important for Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid, who had a poor run in November and the start of December.

After losing all four meetings to Barcelona under Carlo Ancelotti last season, Xabi Alonso started strong in his first El Clasico as head coach. Los Blancos won 2-1 in the league game at the Bernabeu. Both teams feel in very different positions than when they faced off in that game.

Real Madrid Team News

After the semi-final win against Atletico Madrid, Xabi Alonso shared some positive news regarding Kylian Mbappe. The French striker would travel to Saudi Arabia and should be ready to feature, but it is unknown whether he will start.

One player who has a question mark over his fitness is Antonio Rudiger. The center-back managed to get fit for the semi-final, but his knee is still causing him problems. He will reportedly have another late fitness test before the final. If unavailable, Dean Huijsen is likely to come in.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Barcelona: -110

Draw: +285

Real Madrid: +230

Both teams to score:

Yes: -300

No: +230

Total goals:

Barcelona: 1.5 (Over -205; Under: +140)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -110; Under: -130)

Double chance:

Barcelona or tie: -310

Real Madrid or tie: -120

Barcelona or Real Madrid: -400

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2025

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. GMT (8:00 p.m. CET)

How To Watch & Live Stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1

