Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Valverde Stars

Real Madrid got the better of their city rivals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. A wonder strike from Fede Valverde and a second-half goal from Rodrygo were enough for the win.

Atletico Madrid pulled a goal back from the head of Alexander Sorloth, which caused plenty of nerves in the final minutes of the game. Diego Simeone will feel like his side gave it their all, but were guilty of wasting chances in front of the goal.

Xabi Alonso will be happy with the grit and determination his team showed, especially in defense. Now they must go again in the final.

Real Madrid suffer but progress to the final

It was the perfect start for Real Madrid, and it came from a wonder strike from the captain on the night, Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan hit a powerful strike from a central free-kick, giving Jan Oblak no chance. The goal likely settled any nerves for Los Blancos.

The white team was jubilant by the early goal, and the press was there to see. However, Atletico were still showing signs of danger with Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio both making important blocks. Aside from the goal, it was a very even encounter in the first 25 minutes, with both teams physical in the tackle.

Rodrygo missed an opportunity in the 28th minute that he would have expected to do better with. Los Rojiblancos had several chances, but could not find the target, and the game stayed 1-0 at halftime.

It was another quick start to the second half, but Real Madrid had to wait a little longer than in the first half for the goal. In the 55th minute, Rodrygo scored with a brilliant run and finish from a great assist from Valverde. However, that two-goal lead was reduced within minutes. Alexander Sorloth was too strong for Raul Asencio in the air, and he headed home into an empty net with Thibaut Courtois taken out of contention with the cross.

The home team on the night pushed for an equalizer, with Sorloth a constant threat all night. He saw an effort saved by Courtois, with Los Blancos looking to catch their opponents on the counter. It felt like an equilzer was on its way, Marcos Llorente curling an effort inches past the post.

One final chance presented itself to Diego Simeone's team when Julian Alvarez ghosted into the box unmarked, but fired a shot across the goal when he should have hit the target. That was indeed the final chance as Alonso and his side advanced to Sunday's final.

The win means Real Madrid face Barcelona in an El Clasico final. The game is on Sunday, January 11, and it is the chance for Alonso to capture his first silverware as Real Madrid head coach.

