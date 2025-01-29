Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Rodrygo And Jude Bellingham Shine In UEFA Champions League Win
Real Madrid managed a 3-0 away win against Brest in their UEFA Champions League showdown on January 29. Rodrygo Goes scored twice (27', 78') for Carlo Ancelotti's side while Jude Bellingham grabbed another (56').
Rodrygo's first strike was spectacular as the Brazilian weaved through the Brest defense before finding the back of the net with a low left-footed strike. He scored his second with a well-taken effort from close range after Kylian Mbappe forced a save from the Brest goalkeeper.
Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, made a dazzling run from the defense to eventually set the strike up for himself, which was a tap-in. It was a dominant performance from Los Merengues, who have finished the league stages of the Champions League with five wins from eight matches, amassing 15 points.
Despite a difficult start to their campaign, Carlo Ancelotti's side managed to turn things around in the Champions League and finished the league phase in a respectable position. Their performance against Brest was a masterclass.
Los Blancos have a La Liga assignment on hand next as they play Espanyol in an away clash on February 1. Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga table with 49 points from 21 matches and are four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Rodrygo, on the other hand, has been in stellar form this year, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his seven starts in 2025. Jude Bellingham has managed 20 goals and assists across competitions this season.
