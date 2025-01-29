Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Believes One Current Real Madrid Player Is Better Than Him
Many fans consider Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest soccer player of all time. However, his son Mateo does not.
In an interview with laSexta, which is set to premiere on their site on February 3 at 5:30 pm EST, Ronaldo spoke about the one Real Madrid player his seven-year-old son believes is better than him.
Mateo believes Los Blancos and France forward Kylian Mbappe is better than his dad. Cristiano Ronaldo responded perfectly to his son's comment.
My son, Mateo, likes Mbappe a lot. He says, Dad, he's better than you. I say Dad is better than Mbappe; I have more goals.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano has more goals than any other player, scoring his 920th career goal in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al Fateh on January 26. He is the only player ever to pass 900 career goals for club and country.
Ronaldo may have to convince his son with more than just stats to sway him from his love for Kylian Mbappe.
