La Liga President Slams Media For Their Treatment Of Kylian Mbappe Following Slow Start To Real Madrid Career
Kylian Mbappe had a slow start to his Real Madrid career but has since recovered his form. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos in a free transfer from PSG.
Mbappe now boasts impressive numbers for the season. In 31 appearances he has racked up 21 goals and three assists.
Kylian Mbappe, however, was subject to harsh criticism from the media at the start of his career at Los Blancos. La Liga president Javier Tebas has made his feelings clear on the matter.
Speaking to the Madrid Sports Press Association, Tebas said:
I'm going to say what I was saying when you were all killing him, that you were saying 'Oh, how bad Mbappe is'. Many people said it. I said that this player has not forgotten how to play football and that he would give us great afternoons of glory for Real Madrid and Spanish football, and that's what he's been doing in recent games. He's the Kylian Mbappé that we all know. These players don't forget to play football.- Javier Tebas
Kylian Mbappe joined La Liga as one of the best players in world football. He already boasts a bulging list of achievements in his career. However, it took him time to adapt to the Spanish capital.
Mbappe recently scored his first hat trick for Los Blancos during the La Liga showdown against Real Valladolid this past weekend. Real Madrid are set to play Brest next in a UEFA Champions League showdown on January 29.
