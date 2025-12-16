CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid play their penultimate game on December 16 before the winter break. They face CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32, who play in the Primera Federación – Group 1.

Last season, Los Blancos reached the final but lost 3-2 to Barcelona after extra time. At this stage of the 2024-25 season, under Carlo Ancelotti, they beat fourth-tier side CD Minera 5-0 on their way to the final and would expect no trouble in this game.

Xabi Alonso is expected to make a host of changes for the game, with several academy players set to get minutes. There may also be opportunities for the squad players. However, Brahim Diaz has not left for AFCON and will miss the next few games.

CF Talavera knocked out Segunda División side Malaga in the second round, winning 2-1 thanks to two goals from Segio Montero. They are sitting second bottom in their division, but did win their last game after four consecutive losses.

It should be a routine win for Real Madrid, but they will need to be professional, as any lapse in concentration could result in a shock.

Real Madrid Team News

With Sevilla in La Liga this weekend and a game they are expected to win, Xabi Alonso will likely rotate the starting lineup. David Jimenez is rumoured to be starting at right-back, which gives Fede Valverde a rest. A few academy players will make starts.

There could be starts for Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono, who have seen limited game time since returning from injury. We may even see Endrick before he heads to France for his reported loan move to Lyon.

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

CF Talavera: +1800

Draw: +900

Real Madrid: -800

Both teams to score:

Yes: +130

No: -165

Total goals:

CF Talavera: 1.5 (Over +600; Under: -1200)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -550; Under: +350)

Double chance:

CF Talavera or tie: +550

Real Madrid or tie: -20000

CF Talabvera or Real Madrid: -2000

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream CF Talavera vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: RTVE

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

