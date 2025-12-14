Bayern Munich Director Christoph Freund 'Positive' Over Real Madrid Target Signing New Contract

It appears things are repeating themselves regarding a Bayern Munich player and Real Madrid. Last season, the Spanish club was heavily linked with Bayern's left-back Alphonso Davies, who was in the final year of his contract.

However, the Canadian chose to renew with the German champions, halting Los Blancos' pursuit. They are now looking at a teammate of Davies who is in the last year of his contract, with discussions still ongoing.

Despite it being 2026, Bayern are confident they can reach a conclusion with the player in question, Dayot Upamecano. However, they must act quickly, as once the date rolls past December 31, the French center-back can speak with teams outside Germany.

Bayern Munich's Christoph Freund Reveals Stance On Contract Talks

IMAGO / Lackovic

Contract talks between Bayern Munich and Dayot Upamecano have been ongoing for some time. The center-back's contract expires on June 30, 2026, and the German champions want him to extend his stay.

There is said to be some pushback from the Frenchman's team regarding wages. That is why no extension has been agreed. The club's director, Christoph Freund, is confident that they can keep him at the club for the long term despite reports that nothing is close.

The sporting director was quoted by Fabrizio Romano, with Freund very positive that it will happen, but unsure when.

“We are having intensive and very constructive discussions. Upa feels very comfortable with us. We are positive. It does not matter if it happens a day earlier or later – what is important for us is that it happens." Christoph Freund

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Real Madrid are said to be keen admirers of the French international and would love to bring him to Madrid. Getting him for free would be an even bigger coup, something they have done previously with players. They can officially talk to the player on January 1 and offer a pre-contract.

Reports have revealed that the center-back position is a priority for Real Madrid in 2026, with David Alaba leaving and possibly Antonio Rüdiger. They are also monitoring the free-agent market, with Upamecano and others set to come to the end of their contracts in 2026.

It would be very interesting if it gets to January without a new deal agreed. The pull of playing for Real Madrid is huge, and with Kylian Mbappe also looking to convince the player to head to Spain, it may be tough for Bayern to change his mind. It's a situation to keep an eye on.

