Real Madrid Transfer News: Doku, Vinicius Jr., Rudiger & More - December 12, 2025

The situation regarding Vinicius Jr. and a contract extension remains unresolved. Despite numerous attempts from the club, there is still no sign of an agreement. With the Brazilian contract set to expire in 2027, the club has issued an ultimatum.

With the possibility of losing Vinicius Jr., the club have started putting together a shortlist of players they could look to bring in. One of those is a Bayern Munich star, who has been excellent this season.

The saga around Vinicius Jr. and a new contract continues, and the Real Madrid hierarchy has issued an ultimatum. They have said that there will be no more contract talks; he must accept the last offer or leave in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are interested in the Brazilian, as are Saudi Arabian clubs. - Fichajes

In another report, the Spanish club are looking at a swap deal with Manchester City, with Vini Jr heading to join Pep Guardiola and Los Blancos bringing in Jeremy Doku. Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of the Belgian winger and was impressed with his performance at the Bernabeu on December 10. - Fichajes

Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart is reportedly very interested in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia. The 21-year-old is seen as a dream signing for the club in 2026, but a deal could be tough to make. Xabi Alonso clearly likes the player, but could bring in a big figure if they do sell. Leeds United and other Premier League clubs are also interested. - Florian Plettenberg

Antonio Rudiger is attracting attention from several clubs with his contract set to expire in June 2026. The Turkish side, Galatasaray, are interested and wants to try to launch an ambitious bid to sign him in January. They view the German as an ideal leader for the team as they push for trophies in 2026. In January, clubs outside Spain can speak to Rudiger about a summer move, but Galatasaray want him earlier. - AS Diario

Real Madrid have added Luis Diaz to the shortlist of potential summer signings if Vinicius Jr. leaves. Diaz's Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise, PSG's Desire Doue, Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka are also options should the Brazilian be sold. - Defensa Central

