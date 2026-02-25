Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Real Madrid vs Benfica in the Champions League Playoff Clash

The Bernabeu plays host to the second leg of the Champions League playoff between Real Madrid and Benfica. Los Blancos hold a 1-0 lead after their win in Lisbon, but there is no away goals rule, with that being knocked on the head last season.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has a long injury list, with two new players ruled out for the game. One of which is a major miss for the team. Kylian Mbappe and Dean Huijsen were not announced in the squad, with the latter missing two games now with a calf injury.

Mbappe, who is the top scorer in the Champions League, was ruled out just hours before the game. The Frenchman has had a knee issue since the start of 2026, playing through the pain on multiple occasions. In recent weeks, he has missed a couple of games, and he will be out of this one, also. It's a tough blow for Arbeloa, and Mbappe could also miss next week's La Liga game against Getafe.

Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Eder Militao are all suffering with long term injuries, and if Los Blancos do progress could also miss the Round of 16.

Here is the confirmed starting lineup that Arbeloa has selected to face Benfica at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Benfica:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

17. Asencio

22. Rudiger

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

15. Guler

16. Gonzalo

7. Vini Jr.

As he has done the last several times Kylian Mbappe was ruled out, Gonzalo Garcia starts up front alongside Vinicius Jr. The 21-year-old scored the last time that happened, a 4-1 La Liga win over Real Sociedad. He even managed a hat-trick against Real Betis at the start of 2026, so he can find the back of the net.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The other change from the team that won 1-0 in Lisbon a week ago is at center-back. The injury to Dean Huijsen results in Raul Asencio coming in to partner with Antonio Rudiger. Asencio was ruled out of the first leg due to a suspension for the red card he received in the 4-2 loss to Benfica in the league phase.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger played the first leg, but were rested against Osasuna at the weekend. They both come back into the starting XI, both having excellent games to help keep a clean sheet. The midfield is the same, with anything but a loss meaning progression for Real Madrid.