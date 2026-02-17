Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as the Defense Shines

Real Madrid will take a slender one-goal lead back to the Bernabeu, thanks to an excellent strike from Vinicius Jr. early in the second half.

It was the away team's defense that stole the show, neutralizing the Eagles' attack for most of the game. It was the polar opposite of last time they met, with Antonio Rudiger putting in an excellent display.

The game had an even bigger talking point with the referee starting the racism protocol when Vinicius Jr. alerted him to something that was said by Benfica player, Gianluca Prestianni. That will be further investigated by UEFA.

Real Madrid Solid Defence Ensures Victory

As expected, Benfica started fast, and Real Madrid had some early defending to do. After a clearance from Antonio Rudiger, the German launched some severe words towards his teammates, who had a sleepy start.

After nine minutes, the first shot on target of the game. Kylian Mbappe picked up the ball at the edge of the area and snapped a shot straight at the goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

After 15 minutes, the away side started to settle into the game and create chances. Vinicius Jr. went close, dragging a shot inches past the post. Not long after, Thibaut Courtois made an excellent save, with the Belgian at full stretch to deny Benfica from a long-range effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked the biggest danger for Los Blancos, whipping in two wonderful deliveries that maybe should have been converted. One of those was Mbappe, who could not sort his feet out quickly enough to direct a shot on goal.

The second half saw a blisreing start and the opening goal courtesy of a fantastic strike from Vinicius Jr in the 50th minute. The Brazilian cut in from the left and unleashed a shot that flew into the top corner of the goal. After the goal, the play was stopped by the referee due to Vini Jr. claiming that he received racial abuse. The game restarted 10 minutes later, with the issue set to be investigated after the game.

The stoppage in play seemed to fizzle out any Benfica momentum, and it was Real Madrid who looked more likely to score. Vinicius Jr, forcing the goalkeeper into two good saves.

The home team began to push for an equalizer, but Antonio Rudiger and the defense were solid, not letting Benfica create many openings. The frustration moved to the bench with coach Jose Mourinho receiving two yellow cards, and he was sent off for dissent.

That really killed the home team, and Los Blancos were comfortable until the final minute of the 12 added on for stoppage time. An excellent performance, taking a 1-0 lead back to the Bernabeu in a week.

Real Madrid are in La Liga action before the second leg agaoinst benfica on February 25 at the Bernabeu. They have a difficult trip to Osasuna on February 21, holding a two-point lead over their rivals, Barcelona.

