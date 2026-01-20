Confirmed Starting Lineup For Real Madrid vs Monaco With Surprise At Left-Back

Real Madrid are back in the Bernabeu as they face Monaco in the Champions League. Three points would put them in a great position to finish in the top eight of the league phase.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has fresh injuries, with Rodrygo and Antonio Rüdiger out of the game. They join Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao, who have been long-term absentees.

First-choice left-back Alvaro Carreras is also out, as he serves a one-game suspension. Surprisingly, Eduardo Camavibga comes in, with Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen starting at center-back. Fede Valverde continues at right-back, despite Dani Carvajal being back for the last few games.

Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni continue in midfield, but Arda Guler gets the start with Camvinag dropping to left-back. The Turk came on at half-time to replace Camavinga against Levante and changed the game.

Rodrygo has resumed training, but the game is too soon for a return. With Brahim Diaz not back from international duty, Franco Mastnatuono starts on the left. Kylian Mbappe starts up front, looking to extend his lead at the top of the goal-scoring standings.

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Monaco:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

17. Asencio

24. Huijsen

6. Camavinga

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

30. Mastantuono

10. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

