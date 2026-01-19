Real Madrid vs Monaco Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
The league phase of the Champions League continues this week, with the penultimate round. Real Madrid are in the Bernabeu as they welcome French side Monaco, with Alvaro Arbeloa looking for back-to-back wins.
Los Blancos have destiny in their own hands, knowing two wins would get them into the Round of 16 without a playoff. That is the route that happened last season, with two extra games on the schedule. They are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City before Christmas.
For the French side, they are just inside the playoff spot, three points ahead. One more win should be enough, with Juventus at home to finish the league phase. A draw may be enough, and may come with a game plan to camp in and catch Los Blancos on the counter.
Out of their six games in Europe this season, Le Rocher have lost just one. After losing 4-1 to Club Brugge in Matchday 1, they are unbeaten in the competition, with home draws against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. They will not be a pushover for Real Madrid, and recent form suggests they fancy their chances of an upset.
Monaco are coming off a 3-1 loss to Lorient in Ligue 1, while Real Madrid won 2-0 at home to Levante under a hostile Bernabeu. If the team doesn't get off to a strong start, expect those whistles to materialize again, making it a tougher game for the players.
Real Madrid Team News
The big news for Alvaro Arbeloa is that Rodrygo is back in training after missing the Albacete and Levante games. Antonio Rudiger is questionable, meaning a problem in defense, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao also out.
Kylian Mbappe came through the weekend's game well after his recent injury and should play against his former club. Brahim Diaz will miss the game after his devastating AFCON final loss, but should be back for the weekend.
Real Madrid vs Monaco odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -330
Draw: +500
Monaco: +750
Both teams to score:
Yes: -150
No: +115
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -400; Under +245)
Monaco: 1.5 (Over +240; Under: -390)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -1400
Monaco or tie: +240
Real Madrid or Monaco: -800
Real Madrid vs Monaco date
Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2025
Real Madrid vs Monaco kick-off time
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)
How to watch & live stream Real Madrid vs Monaco
United States: Paramount+
Canada: DAZN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Journalist Attacks Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbeloa On Social Media After Press-Conference
Real Madrid Will Be Without Big Player For Crucial La Liga Game Vs Villarreal
Real Madrid Transfer News: Liverpool Interested In Camavinga, Paz, Fernandez, & More
Real Madrid Will Reportedly See One Good Thing Come From Xabi Alonso's Departure
Jordan Merritt is a staff writer for Real Madrid On SI. Before joining On SI, he wrote at Fansided, covering Ole Miss football, basketball, and baseball. He has also written for YardBarker, Heavy Sports, and the official EFL site. Merritt is a big sports fan, spending most of his weekends watching Soccer, the NFL, the NBA, college football/basketball, and others. Before starting his career as a freelance writer, Merritt was an Engineer for over 10 years. He lives in West Yorkshire, England, and is keenly interested in sports trading cards.Follow jordm87