Real Madrid vs Monaco Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

The league phase of the Champions League continues this week, with the penultimate round. Real Madrid are in the Bernabeu as they welcome French side Monaco, with Alvaro Arbeloa looking for back-to-back wins.

Los Blancos have destiny in their own hands, knowing two wins would get them into the Round of 16 without a playoff. That is the route that happened last season, with two extra games on the schedule. They are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City before Christmas.

For the French side, they are just inside the playoff spot, three points ahead. One more win should be enough, with Juventus at home to finish the league phase. A draw may be enough, and may come with a game plan to camp in and catch Los Blancos on the counter.

Out of their six games in Europe this season, Le Rocher have lost just one. After losing 4-1 to Club Brugge in Matchday 1, they are unbeaten in the competition, with home draws against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. They will not be a pushover for Real Madrid, and recent form suggests they fancy their chances of an upset.

Monaco are coming off a 3-1 loss to Lorient in Ligue 1, while Real Madrid won 2-0 at home to Levante under a hostile Bernabeu. If the team doesn't get off to a strong start, expect those whistles to materialize again, making it a tougher game for the players.

Real Madrid Team News

The big news for Alvaro Arbeloa is that Rodrygo is back in training after missing the Albacete and Levante games. Antonio Rudiger is questionable, meaning a problem in defense, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao also out.

Kylian Mbappe came through the weekend's game well after his recent injury and should play against his former club. Brahim Diaz will miss the game after his devastating AFCON final loss, but should be back for the weekend.

Real Madrid vs Monaco odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -330

Draw: +500

Monaco: +750

Both teams to score:

Yes: -150

No: +115

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -400; Under +245)

Monaco: 1.5 (Over +240; Under: -390)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1400

Monaco or tie: +240

Real Madrid or Monaco: -800

Real Madrid vs Monaco date

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2025

Real Madrid vs Monaco kick-off time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to watch & live stream Real Madrid vs Monaco

United States: Paramount+

Canada: DAZN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

