Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Discusses Vinicius Jr. Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Monaco

The Champions League is back, with Real Madrid welcoming Monaco to the Bernabeu on January 20. A win would put them in a great position to finish in the top eight and automatically qualify for the Round of 16.

Ahead of an important game, head coach Alvar Arbeloa was asked several questions regarding the atmosphere inside the Bernabeu against Levante. He also revealed how that has affected Vinicius Jr.

The new head coach also discussed the squad depth and several other questions regarding Vini Jr.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of his first Champions League game in charge, against Monaco. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“The team is doing well, very motivated and positive after Saturday’s victory. We’re focused on tomorrow’s match, knowing it’s a very important competition for us. Winning tomorrow would bring us much closer to our goal. We’re aware of its significance and want to play a great game and give our fans a victory.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: How is Vini Jr. doing?

Arbeloa: “What he wants, and what I hope for, want, and wish for, is the support of the Bernabéu for all its players. And of course, for Vini Jr. He's a guy who has been writing his story at Real Madrid for many years. He's given us two Champions League titles and magical nights. He needs the Bernabéu to bring out his best. He has a huge heart, he's very emotional, and his football reflects that. He loves this badge and the fans; he wants them on his side. As a coach, I would love to see a Bernabéu that stands behind its players.”

Q: Is a creative midfielder missing?

Arbeloa: “I’ve said from day one that I have an extraordinary squad and I’m incredibly lucky. These past six days, I’ve realized that, on a more personal level, they’re even better than I thought. I’ve come here to fight for all the titles, which are La Liga and the Champions League. That’s our objective, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to fight for them.”

“We would love to have the fans on our side because without them we don't have much of a chance. When Real Madrid has won titles, it has been largely because the Bernabéu has been so supportive. If you ask any opponent about Real Madrid's magical comebacks, they all talk about the atmosphere the Bernabéu is capable of creating. It's our job to bring them that joy.”

Q: What should the players do when faced with boos?

Arbeloa: “They have to do the same as the other day, nothing different. They came out, demanded the ball, showed a fantastic attitude, and were a real game-changer. They played a very good second half, which is close to everything we want to see from the team. That's the Vini Jr. and Bellingham we want to see. They're among the best in the world, and they need the fans to bring out their best.”

Q: Regarding the booing at the Bernabéu:

Arbeloa: “As a youth academy product, a player, and especially as a coach, I have immense respect for the Bernabéu fans. They can express their opinions as they see fit. I think the booing weakens Real Madrid. I know there are campaigns to undermine the club, and I know who's behind them. They're not going to fool me. But my respect and gratitude towards the Bernabéu are immense because they've always treated me exceptionally well, and they want the same thing I do: for the team to win titles.”

Q: Conversation with Vini Jr. as we left the locker room:

Arbeloa: “We came out of the video shoot and some of them were combing their hair, even putting on cologne. We had to leave a little faster and it was just a funny anecdote and nothing more.”

Q: Ancelotti, in the stands against Levante:

Arbeloa: “I’d miss him. He didn’t come to see me or even say hello. I hope he comes down this morning to see his players, since I’m one of them. I was lucky to be coached by the manager with the most titles in Real Madrid’s history, the one with the most Champions Leagues, and the only one to have won all five major leagues. I’d really like to see him and give him a big hug.”

Q: The quality of the squad:

Arbeloa: “This badge always demands effort, that’s what I ask of my players. I said it after last Wednesday’s match. I’ve seen lads with an exceptional attitude, pressing, tracking back when necessary, staying close together, battling hard… I have no doubt that effort is paramount and the players know it. We’re going to try to be a team that gives its all, knowing the characteristics of each player. At Real Madrid, nobody holds back; that’s the most important thing.”

Q: Regarding the atmosphere with the fans:

Arbeloa: “I know what the Bernabéu crowd is like because I’ve been one of them, and I’ve told the players that. If there’s one thing they are, it’s fair. Now it’s up to us to turn those whistles into applause. Let them see the effort. We’re working on it, and we know they’ll be on our side; we have no doubt about it. The team is really looking forward to getting to the Bernabéu tomorrow and playing in front of their fans.”

Q: Focused on the next opponent:

Arbeloa: “I’m the Real Madrid coach and I’m very focused on the Monaco match, on the opponent we have in front of us. That’s what occupies my time and my team’s time: preparing to play a great match, improving, and ensuring the players understand a little better each day what I want from them.”

Q: Would leaving Vini Jr. out be an option?

Arbeloa: “I don’t know if that’s been made very clear. Vini Jr. will be on the pitch as long as he’s available and performing to his potential. He’s an extraordinary and fantastic player, and I want him to have the ball at his feet as much as possible because he’s so unpredictable. If I want to have a chance at winning titles, I need Vinicius on the pitch, not off it.”

