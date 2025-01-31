Real Madrid CF ON SI

Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Espanyol in La Liga.

Real Madrid is back on the road in La Liga this Saturday. They will visit Catalonia to take on Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium and want to continue their excellent league form.

Los Blancos is four points ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid, who face Mallorca before Real face Espanyol. If Los Colchoneros get the three points, the pressure will be on Carlo Ancelotti's side to keep the four-point lead.

Ancelotti's side has won its last five games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals. The latest a 3-0 Champions League win over French side Brest.

Espanyol is in 18th place in the La Liga standings, the third relegation spot. The Budgerigars have won just one of their last six league games, one of just five in 21 games this season.

The last meeting between the two was near the start of the current season, with Madrid winning 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 21, 2024. Los Blancos have won 16 of the lost 18 matchups between the two, with Espanyol's last win in the 2021/22 season.

Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between the two. teams.

Date

Result

September 21, 2024

Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol

March 11, 2023

Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol

August 28, 2022

Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid

April 30, 2022

Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol

October 3, 2021

Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Espanyol

Eduardo Camavinga and long-term injured players Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are still unavailable for Ancelotti.

Vinicius Jr. returns to the squad, having missed the last two games due to a suspension in La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol Date

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Espanyol vs. Real Madrid

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

