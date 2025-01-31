Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid is back in La Liga action on Saturday. It will face Espanyol, who sit in 18th place in the standings.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has Vinicius Jr. back in the squad, missing the last two La Liga games and the final Champions League game due to suspension.
David Alaba could start his first game after a serious knee injury over a year ago. Ancelotti said he would start the following game if he did not start the Champions League game against Brest.
If Alaba does start alongside Rudiger, there will be a decision at right-back. Will Ancelotti stick with Lucas Vazquez or select the young Raul Asencio, who played there against Real Valladolid?
Real Madrid Squad vs Espanyol:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Espanyol
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Espanyol: Courtois; Vazquez, Alaba, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
