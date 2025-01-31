Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Espanyol vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti "expects a difficult match" as Los Blancos take on Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday.
A win will keep Real Madrid four points ahead of their rivals, Atletico, who play earlier in the day. With 17 La Liga games remaining, Ancelotti knows every point matters now.
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's Espanyol vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
It is an important moment in the League for all the teams. We are still far from the final stretch, but the points at stake are starting to be more important. We have an advantage at the moment, and we want to keep it.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On time to prepare for matches
Ancelotti: There is no preparation. When you play every three days, there is preparation for the four, five, or six who are not playing the match. For the rest, it is recovery, video, and match, like that for 40 days. Obviously, our job is to have those who play less ready, prepared, and motivated because they are going to be indispensable in this part of the season. Sometimes, you have to understand the rotation of some players to have the squad as motivated as possible because I need everyone.
Q: On the Champions League play-off affect the planning
Ancelotti: It doesn’t change. We all want the perfect world, but it doesn’t exist. We have failed in one game and we were unable to get into the top eight. It’s okay to play two games, more or less. They will be two difficult and entertaining games, but we have the resources to overcome them.
Q: On Rodrygo's position
Ancelotti: It could be a topic of debate. He is very comfortable on the left wing. He has also contributed a lot on the right wing. He has scored in many games. He is a complete player. We are aware that he prefers the right wing, but for the good of the team, someone has to sacrifice himself. He has always sacrificed himself and has put his first thought on the good of the team.
Q: On the winter transfer market
Ancelotti: I am not confirming anything. I just hope that this break is over because you have asked me a lot about the transfer market. From tomorrow, everything will be clearer for everyone.
Q: On Vini Jr. and the yellow cards
Ancelotti: He is aware of what he has to do on the pitch because he is a mature person. We are delighted that he can once again show his best form. He has trained very well, he is fresh, and I think he can contribute a lot to the team in tomorrow's match.
