FC Kairat vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Champions League Clash

Real Madrid are back in Champions League action, looking to make it two wins from two in the league phase of the competition.

They have made the gruelling 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Kairat. It's the opponent's first venture in the white European competition, with Los Blancos heavy favorites in the game.

🗺️ Your kick-off times around the world! pic.twitter.com/Tdj9UqQKXE — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 30, 2025

With a challenging La Liga game against Villarreal this upcoming weekend, has Xabi Alonso rested any players?

The Spanish head coach makes several changes to the starting lineup, possibly with the next game and the loss to Atletico Madrid on his mind. The first was an enforced one, with Raul Asencio starting at right-back, as Dani Carvajal was suspended for the game after receiving a red card against Marseille.

There are two other changes in the defense, with Álvaro Carreras getting his first rest of the season. Fran Garcia starts at left-back and played well in his only other start this season against Levante. David Alaba gets his first start of the season, partnering Dean Huijsen at center-back.

In midfield, Dani Ceballos gets another start. The 29-year-old was another who rotated in to start against Levante and played well. He partners Arda Guler and Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield with Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde on the bench.

In the front three, Kylian Mbappe starts his eighth consecutive game of the season, one of just two to do so this season, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois the other. 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono comes back into the starting XI after missing out in the Madrid derby. Vinicius Jr. also starts and has been handed the captain's armband in the absence of Carvajal and Valverde.

The rotation is understandable as Los Blancos are clear favorites for the game. It provides fringe players with opportunities and gives first-team players a chance to rest. However, they should not underestimate their opposition, who will be looking to cause a shock.

Here is the side that Xabi Alonso has selected for the game in Kazakhstan.

Real Madrid's Starting XI vs FC Kairat:

1. Courtois

17. Asencio

24. Huisjen

4. Alaba

20. Fran Garcia

19. Ceballos

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

📋✅ Our starting XI!

🆚 Kairat Almaty pic.twitter.com/nXyRKt9THh — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 30, 2025

