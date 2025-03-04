Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Goals From Rodrygo & Brahim Give Los Blancos Advantage
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu after fantastic goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz.
Ancelotti's men lined up in a 4-3-3, with Antonio Rudiger and Raúl Asencio as the chosen centre-back partnership. The midfield featured Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Edouardo Camavinga. However, out of possession, this would turn into a block of four with Rodrygo dropping in on the right.
Atletico Madrid set up in a 4-4-2 shape. Griezmann partnered Alvarez up front with Simeone selecting the exact lineup that drew 1-1 against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in La Liga just three weeks ago.
Los Blancos welcomed back Fede Valverde at right-back for the first time since his sensational second-leg performance against Manchester City last time in the Champions League. It was revealed after the game that Valverde had played through the game with injections due to an injury that kept him out for three games.
The Uruguayan proved his class within four minutes of his return with a beautiful assist for Rodrygo, who cut inside past two men before firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner. It was a defense-splitting pass that some would argue Madrid has lacked in Valverde's absence.
Atletico Madrid grew into the first half, holding more of the ball than some would've expected going into the game without necessarily testing Courtois.
On 27 minutes, Valverde was at it again but at the other end of the pitch, saving an almost certain goal for Samuel Lino, with Valverde's last-ditch clearance cutting out Giuliano Simeone's ball across the six-yard box.
Five minutes later, Atletico equalized with a superb effort from Julian Alvarez. The Argentine got the better of Camavinga and beat Courtois with a spectacular curled effort from the left corner of the penalty area.
Ten minutes after the break, Los Blanco led yet again. Brahim Diaz, who's high energy and quick feet on the ball had caused Atleti problems all day, sat down Gimenez with great skill before precisely finishing into the bottom right corner of Courtois' net.
Following the goal, the second half was a low-key affair. Griezmann forced a good save from Courtois in the 60th minute, but Atleti rarely threatened Real Madrid's lead.
Vinicius Jr. had a great opportunity to make it 3-1 in stoppage-time. Mbappe squared the ball to the Brazilian with an open net, but he couldn't convert. A chance Real Madrid hope they don't leave to rue by the end of the tie.
Los Blancos take a valuable one-goal advantage across the city to the Civitas Metropolitano next Wednesday, in a contest that could still go either way.
