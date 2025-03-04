Vini Jr. Closes in on Real Madrid Contract Renewal with Timeframe Set for Fresh Talks
Contract discussions between Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid are set to be one of the most dominant stories surrounding the team for many months.
The Brazilian attacker is undoubtedly one of the most important players at Real Madrid. That is why, despite his current deal expiring in June 2027, discussions have already taken place over a new deal.
Contract talks for a player of Vini Jr.'s prominence are never fast, and the first round of talks ended with an agreement being a long way away.
Now, the Madrid-based newspaper Diario AS has reported that while an agreement is getting closer between Vini Jr. and Real Madrid, talks have been pushed back to the summer. The focus is now on winning La Liga and the Champions League.
There were suggestions that the first round of talks created some friction between the two parties, but that seems to be in the past with Vini Jr. speaking positively about the club and what he wants to achieve there going forward.
MORE: Vinicius Jr Reveals Lofty Real Madrid Ambition Amid Exit Links
The main concern for Real Madrid is that a new deal for Vini Jr. would upset the current salary scale at the club, meaning players like Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes may want improved deals off the back of Vini Jr.'s.
