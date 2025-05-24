Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s Win Over Real Sociedad
Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his final game as Real Madrid head coach, and the team sent him off with a win. A brace from Kylian Mbappe, one in each half, secured the three points, with an emotional send-off for the Italian after the final whistle.
It took a while for Ancelotti to meet with the media as he took in the ovations from the crowd for the final time. It was too much for the club legend, who had to fight back the tears as the final whistle went.
After the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media for the final time as Real Madrid head coach. Read on to know what the Italian manager had to say (via Real Madrid).
I feel very happy and proud. It's been an extraordinary time. We can't forget any of those who have passed through. It will be an unforgettable memory. I leave with the affection of the fans, with the pride of having coached a great club for so long, and as a Real Madrid fan.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: What does Real Madrid mean to you?
Ancelotti: A home, a family, because that's what it's been like these past six years. We've had a great time, not only because of the titles, but also because of the atmosphere we've been able to create with the club and the president. Real Madrid is a family unlike any other club, because you can feel the family atmosphere everywhere: in the stadium, at Valdebebas... I've had a great time.
Q: Success in his two stints
Ancelotti: There's been a good connection between the club, the players, and me. The club has had extraordinary players. Real Madrid will continue to have extraordinary players.
Q: The emotion of the moment
Ancelotti: It's a day of very high emotion. When you win a Champions League, you don't experience these kinds of emotions; this is a very strong emotion. I'm very happy and I'm leaving very satisfied. It's been an honor and a pleasure to be part of this family and to enter the history of this club; that was the goal from day one, and I've achieved it.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Report & Full Match Highlights as Real Madrid Bid Farewell to Modric and Ancelotti
Real Madrid Transfer News: Garnacho, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mac Allister & More - May 24, 2025