Real Madrid Transfer News: Garnacho, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mac Allister & More - May 24, 2025
Real Madrid may be looking for additions, but two or three players will likely leave the club this summer. One of those is Rodrygo, with Los Blancos and a Premier League club in talks regarding his transfer.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is said to be unhappy at the club and would love a dream move to Real Madrid. The 20-year-old is interested in Napoli, Chelsea, and Real Madrid's rivals, Atletico Madrid. The Argentinian was upset after the Europa League Final, only appearing as a substitute. Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has told Garnacho to find a new club - Defensa Central
Real Madrid will decide on the signing of Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono after the Club World Cup. The player and the club are keen on the move, with the 17-year-old reportedly willing to wait for the move over other interest from clubs. Los Blancos will reportedly wait till after the summer tournament and look at their expenditure to see if a deal can be completed. - AS
Rodrygo looks set to leave Madrid this summer, but a move to Arsenal is in jeopardy due to wage demands. The two clubs have held talks, but the Gunners are unprepared to pay $11.2 million (€10 million) annually. Tals will continue, with Rodrygo desperate to leave if the right offer materializes. - Florian Plettenberg
Real Madrid continue to be linked with Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Los Blancos have never replaced Toni Kroos, and with Luka Modric leaving, they feel the Argentinian midfielder would be an excellent addition to the midfield. - Fichajes
Lucas Vazquez is set to depart Real Madrid after the Club World Cup and is receiving interest from Saudi Pro League teams. The Spaniard has also had offers from Qatar but will decide after the tournament in the US. - Ben Fernandes Santos
