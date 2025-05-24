Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Report & Full Match Highlights as Real Madrid Bid Farewell to Modric and Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to more or less secure the European Golden Boot, as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on an emotional day at the Bernabeu.
After this week's news confirming the departure of Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric at the end of the season, Los Blancos wanted to bid two legends a fitting farewell in their final outing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before the match, tifos were draped on both sides of the ground honoring the two icons as Modric lined up as captain for his 591st Real Madrid appearance after thirteen seasons at the club.
Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz also started, as the star-studded attackers Rodrygo, Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., were absent from the starting lineup. Imanol Alguacil heavily rotated his Real Sociedad side, making nine changes from last week's 3-2 victory against Girona. Captain and top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal was left on the bench.
Real Madrid controlled the early exchanges but were given a wake-up call when Sergio Gomez had a golden opportunity to open the scoring after being played through on goal after nine minutes. The Spaniard's weak effort was easily saved by Andriy Lunin.
The breakthrough eventually came in the 38th minute by the way of a Kylian Mbappe rebound from a penalty. After a VAR review, Pablo Marin was adjudged to have handled in the area after a good piece of skill from Arda Guler.
Mbappe's initial penalty was saved by Marrero but diverted straight back into the Frenchman's path as he tucked home to score his 42nd goal of the season and put himself in the lead for the European Golden Boot.
The second half was a low-key affair. Madrid remained the team on top and threatened to extend their lead on many occasions. There was another emotional Bernabeu farewell as Lucas Vazquez waved goodbye to the Real Madrid fans after more than a decade at the club.
Mbappe eventually doubled the lead and scored his 31st La Liga goal of the season with a cool left-foot finish in the 83rd minute, all but securing the Golden Boot.
Then came the incredible farewell of Luka Modric. Both teams formed a guard of honor for the Croatian, who won a remarkable 28 trophies at the club. Tears were shed all over the Bernabeu as Modric was greeted by his family and fellow center midfield legend, Toni Kroos, on the touchline.
The game ended 2-0, in what felt like a match to mark the end of an era at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti gave an emotional speech at the end of the game as Real Madrid said goodbye to the most successful manager in its history.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
TBA
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Which Player Has the Most Appearances Alongside Luka Modric at Real Madrid?
Real Madrid's Stance on Man City's Rodri Revealed as Luka Modric Exits
Athletic Club Called Out Over Barcelona Snub Amid Real Madrid-Nico Williams Rumor