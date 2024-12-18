Player Ratings For Real Madrid's 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win vs Pachuca
Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win against FC Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final to lift their second peice silverware of the season. The game took place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Kylian Mbappe (37'), Rodrygo (53'), and Vinicius Jr (84' P) were on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Here we take a look at the player ratings from the game.
Thibaut Courtois-8: The Belgian shot-stopper managed four saves during the game, including one from inside the penalty area. Courtois kept a clean sheet in the match.
Lucas Vazquez- 7.5: Vazquez won three duels and completed 47 passes. He contributed well in a solid defensive display.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7: The Frenchman was forced to start as a central defender but did well throughout the match yet again.
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: Rudiger once again marshalled the defense well to help Los Blancos secure a clean sheet in the cup final.
Fran Garcia- 8: Young Fran Garcia was extremely impressive once again. He made five clearances, two interceptions, and won two total tackles. Garcia won three ground duels and completed 63 passes over the course of the match.
Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5: Camavinga played 62 minutes against Pachuca, completing 50 accurate passes and winning a total of 11 duels.
Fede Valverde- 8: Valverde completed a total 77 passes, including three key passes against Pachuca. He won a total seven duels during the game as well.
Vinicius Jr- 8.5: As he often is, Vinicius Jr was once again the star of the show for Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger scored once and provided an assist. He made a total of 31 passes, including two key passes. Vinicius also had three shots on target.
Jude Bellingham- 8: Jude Bellingham completed a total of 54 passes, including three key passes and created a big chance. The Englishman also won nine duels during the match.
Rodrygo- 8: Rodrygo scored a spectacular goal, completed 21 passes, including one key pass during the match.
Kylian Mbappe- 8.5: Kylian Mbappe showcased his class in the same arena where he suffered a heartbreak two years ago. He scored one goal and provided one assist. The Frenchman also completed 23 passes, including two key passes.
Substitutes:
Dani Ceballos- 7
Brahim Diaz- 7.5
Luka Modric- 6.5
Raul Asencio- N/A
Arda Guler- N/A
Recommended
Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win vs Pachuca
Nike Releases "Can't Stop The Dance" Video After Vinicius Jr. Wins The Best FIFA Men's Player Award
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup