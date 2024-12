Player Ratings For Real Madrid's 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win vs Pachuca

Vinicius Jr, 2024:



πŸ† La Liga

πŸ† Champions League

πŸ† Intercontinental Cup

πŸ† UEFA SuperCup

πŸ† Spanish SuperCup



πŸ† FIFA The Best

🌟 Champions League Player of the Tournament

🌟 Intercontinental Cup Player of the Tournament



πŸ‘Ÿ Champions League most dribbles

⚽️ 3 Goals in…