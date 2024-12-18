Player Ratings For Real Madrid's 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win vs Pachuca

Vinicius Jr, 2024:



🏆 La Liga

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Intercontinental Cup

🏆 UEFA SuperCup

🏆 Spanish SuperCup



🏆 FIFA The Best

🌟 Champions League Player of the Tournament

🌟 Intercontinental Cup Player of the Tournament



👟 Champions League most dribbles

⚽️ 3 Goals in… pic.twitter.com/in4kQppvCb