Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup Win vs Pachuca

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr both scored during Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, December 18. Los Merengues won the game with a spectacular 3-0 result at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute to square off a stellar team move. Vinicius Jr provided the assist to the Frenchman during the goal. It was Mbappe's return to the Lusail Stadium, the same venue where he scored a hat-trick during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as France lost on penalties to Argentina.
Rodrygo bagged the second goal of the night (53') with a stellar strike from outside the penalty area. Vinicius Jr put the icing on the cake with his 84th minute penalty to register a 3-0 win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Watch the full match highlights below:
Real Madrid lifted their second piece of silverware of the campaign with the win. They won the UEFA Super Cup earlier in the season by beating Atalanta. All three of Los Blancos' stellar forward line managed to find the back of the net during the game.
The team will now shift their focus back to La Liga as Real Madrid are set to play Sevilla on Sunday, December 22 in a La Liga home clash. Ancelotti's team are currently third in the league table with 37 points from 17 matches, one point lesser than table toppers Real Madrid and second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Los Merengues could only manage a draw in their previous game against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
