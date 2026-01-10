Predicted Lineup For Barcelona vs Real Madrid In The Spanish Super Cup Final

It's another El Clasico with silverware on the line as Real Madrid face Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both teams advanced to their respective semi-finals, with Los Blancos facing the tougher matchup.

Xabi Alonso could have Kylian Mbappe available for the game as he is flying over from Madrid to join the squad. The question is, will he be fit enough to start, or begin on the bench for the big game?

Antonio Rudiger is another player who is questionable to make the starting lineup. The German needed a late fitness test for the semi-final against Atletico Madrid, and only played until the 69th minute, with Alonso revealing he was struggling with his knee. He will have another fitness test before the final.

Aside from those two players, will Alonso start the same XI as in the last two games they won? With such a big turnaround he may do, with the next game not for another six days.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - It's getting tough to find more words to describe Courtois. The Belgian had another excellent game in the semi-final and will need another.

RB: Fede Valverde - Valverde scored the opening goal with a wonderstrike from a free-kick, and also assisted for the second. Carvajal is back, but likely to start on the bench for such a high-profile game.

CB: Ántonio Rudiger - The German has a question mark over him starting, but could begin the game to see how his knee feels. could come off again in the second half.

CB: Raul Asencio - Huijsen could start if Rudiger can't, but Asencio would likely continue, whatever the decision on the German.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras could be an option at center-back, but losing what he gives you at left-back is something Alonso wouldn't want.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The midfielder stepped in at center-back late in the game and made some vital interceptions, one with the ends of his toes to deny a clear goalscoring chance.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - It's going to be hard for Alonso to break up this midfield three, as they've all been solid over the last two games. Camavinga complements his two midfield partners very well.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham has been playing much better over the past few months, and there hasn't been too much pressure on him to be the main guy.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

RW: Rodrygo - There were rumors that the Brazilian could miss the game with a hamstring injury, but he is good to go. He is the most in-form player over the last few games.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - In the last El Clasico, Vini Jr. started like a house on fire, and hopefully, that altercation with Diego Simeone might have him fired up.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Mbappe is available but likely will not start the game, but should come on at some point.

