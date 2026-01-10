Transcript: Xabi Alonso Discusses Lamine Yamal Ahead Of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

It's Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso's first chance to capture silverware on January 11. They face rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We have the opportunity to be involved in the final. It’s a special game and we really wanted to get here. We’ll wait for this afternoon’s training session, but both footballing and emotional elements will come into play. It’s a final and we have to be prepared to compete if we want to win it. We’re ready. It’s a football match. A final. Anything can happen, and we’re focused on what we need to do and how we’re going to play in tomorrow’s game.” Xabi Alonso

Q: On less rest:

Alonso: “If you have a longer rest, you get longer to prepare, but that’s how the draw went — we got the second semifinal, and we can’t change it. Now we need to use our time as wisely as possible, be efficient both individually and collectively, and prepare for a final against tough opposition. Footballing, mental, and emotional aspects will all be crucial.”

“The answer is similar to the one I gave ahead of the Atlético game. The match at the Metropolitano wasn’t a reference point, but we haven’t forgotten it. Same as the game at the Bernabéu. The context and timing are different, but there are many things we need to do against any opposition — things that are essential in every game when it comes to keeping the ball, defending as a unit…”

Q: Would winning tomorrow feel like a relief?

Alonso: “Winning the title would be a moment of joy shared with everyone, and with all madridistas. I don’t see it as a relief.”

Q: Mbappé's return:

Alonso: “He’s much better. He was a bit tight to feature against Atlético, we decided not to rush him, but we kept in mind that he could make it for the final, provided he felt okay. He flew in yesterday and will train with the team today. We’ll assess him and decide if he can start or if he'll play fewer minutes.”

“It’s a decision we’ll make in line with the player, the coaches, and the medical staff. We need to weigh up the risk. We have to be aware of the timing, what’s at stake, and then take responsibility for the decisions we make. We’re not kamikazes when making these decisions. It’s a controlled risk.”

Q: On Vini Jr.:

Alonso: “Every player is different, and every moment requires that emotional intelligence to know how to approach them. Vini Jr. is very emotional, and you need to know how best to get through to him and stay close. His teammates do that well, and so does the coaching staff. It’s all about timing — he’ll rediscover his best form, start enjoying himself again and being decisive. We need him tomorrow, no question, and it could be a great moment for him. I remember finals where he’s played a key role, and tomorrow is a big game — a final against Barcelona, a Clásico. Hopefully we’ll see him smiling and playing with that joy.”

Q: On the back line:

Alonso: “Asencio, Rüdiger, and Huijsen are all feeling better. We’ll train this afternoon and make the final assessments before deciding. It’s an area where we’ve had more instability in terms of players being available, and that puts extra strain on those who have to play more and make an extra effort. We have to deal with it. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to play a final, and I’m sure the motivation of the occasion will help ease any discomfort. Energy levels will be high.”

Q: Physical preparations for the season:

Alonso: “We don’t plan for peaks or dips — we aim to achieve optimal fitness levels throughout the season because every moment matters. Injuries do affect load distribution and put more stress on players. The coaching staff and medical team work on that together. Pintus is part of that group, along with the other excellent professionals we have here. There’s great collaboration in that sense.”

Q: Relationship with the dressing room:

Alonso: “Every project evolves over time, and in this one — just four months in, not counting the Club World Cup — we’re progressing in football terms, emotionally, and in team spirit. The coaching staff feel very connected to the players, and games of this magnitude can have a big impact on what lies ahead. We're fully dedicated, energy levels are high, and the players are committed to the now and what’s still to come. It won’t be decisive, but tomorrow’s game will be important.”

Q: On Lamine Yamal:

Alonso: “I’m not going to say anything new. At his age, the performances he’s shown for Barcelona and the national team have been fantastic, he’s a different kind of player. His presence doesn’t change our preparation. We know he’s a threat in his position, but our approach remains the same.”

Q: The fans in Jeddah:

Alonso: “We feel their support. Almost the entire stadium was behind us in the semifinal, and that happens everywhere. This is the biggest club in the world, and we’re grateful. We’d love to feel that again tomorrow, and hopefully celebrate a title with them.”

