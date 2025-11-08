Club Legend Gives Two Reasons Why He Wouldn't Sign Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid

There is no doubting the talent of Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal. The Spanish international has achieved things in a short time that many players don't in their whole career. Yamal is an exciting watch, rare in today's game.

The 18-year-old would fit into every top side in the world due to his talents on the field. However, one Real Madrid legend's opinion could differ significantly from that of many others.

Former Los Blancos forward Iván Zamorano spoke in an interview on 'El Cafelito,' hosted by journalist Josep Pedrerol. The Chilean gave two reasons why he would not bring Yamal to Real Madrid and chose another Barcelona player he would prefer.

Lamine Yamal Does Not Embody the Essence of Real Madrid

Iván Zamorano played in Madrid for several seasons and was a prolific scorer for the white team. The Chilean knows what it takes to represent on and off the field. He believes that Lamine Yamal does not embody the club's values with his attitude, despite his talent.

"I wouldn't sign Lamine. He's a star, but he doesn't embody the essence of what a Real Madrid player should be. I would sign Pedri; he's phenomenal and does it without saying a word. He's humble, speaks only when necessary, and that's the essence." Iván Zamorano

Zamorano continued:

"Lamine Yamal has neither the soul nor the essence of Madrid. He's fine at Barça; not here. It's a different story, a completely different club. Real Madrid is a team of class and culture. The players must represent that." Iván Zamorano

He compared him to that of Lionel Messi when he was a teenage star. Zamorano never saw the Argentine complain or say controversial things; he just did his talking with the ball.

"I never heard Messi say we robbed, and he was the best in the world. A 17-year-old boy being given this kind of attention for what he says... I think what you have to do is prove it on the field, and the rest later." Iván Zamorano

There is still plenty of time for Yamal to mature, being just 18, but fans would never have to worry about his standards at Real Madrid, as it is unlikely ever to happen.



