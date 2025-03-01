Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Falter Despite Scoring First Through Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid gave an advantage to rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race, losing 2-1 to Real Betis.
Brahim Diaz gave Los Blancos the lead, but goals from Johnny Cardoso and a penalty from Isco secured three points for the home side.
Real Madrid Squander Lead Against Real Betis
Real Madrid started the game well and found themselves in front within 10 minutes. Kylian Mbappe sent an excellent ball to Ferland Mendy, who, instead of shooting, pulled it back for Brahim Diaz to side-foot into an empty net.
Real Betis was showing Los Blancos too much respect, as the away team created further half-chances. Diaz was especially productive in the first 25 minutes.
Los Verdiblancos started to create more chances, everything going through Isco. Johnny Cardoso headed his corner home to make it 1-1. Thibaut Courtois perhaps could have done better, but the header was from close range, giving him less time to react.
The goal opened the game up, Betis pushing more players forward with its new wave of confidence. They nearly took the lead just before halftime, Cardoso with another header from a corner, this time well saved by Courtois.
The second half started with the first 45, ending with a much more open game. Both teams have half chances. However, Betis was awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute. Antonio Rudiger was punished for a clumsy tackle on Cucho Hernandez.
Isco stepped up against his old team and put it to the net just past Courtois's reach. Real Madrid has it all to do in the final 35 minutes.
It could have been worse for Madrid when Hernandez nearly made it three in the 66th minute. The Colombian should have done better; instead, he sent his shot wide.
Real Madrid started pushing Real Betis back, but the away team was finding it hard to create big chances. Endrick had one in the 78th minute, firing wide after good work from Vinicius.
Los Blancos pushed for an equalizer but could not break a resolute Betis defense. Madrid is now waiting to see if Atletico and Barcelona will take advantage of the dropped points.
