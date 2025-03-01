Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Issues Six-Word Social Media Post Regarding Missing Real Betis Game
Real Madrid faces Real Betis today without its star midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Englishman was sent off against Osasuna, resulting in a two-match ban.
The English international serves his final game of that suspension against Los Verdiblancos today.
Bellingham posted to his Instagram story earlier. The 21-year-old used an image of himself in his home gym with six words regarding his suspension.
Weekends without a game. Lesson learnt!- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham's first game of his suspension was against Girona. He was pictured in the stand with his family and girlfriend. However, with this being played away from the Santiago Bernabeu, he will watch his teammates from home.
MORE: Jude Bellingham Spotted With Girlfriend At Real Madrid vs Girona Game
The talented midfielder will have to continue to wait for his return. He is also set to miss the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid on March 4
Bellingham picked up three yellow cards during the league phase and playoff rounds. He will return for the second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium.
The next game he will be eligible to feature in will be the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano on March 9.
