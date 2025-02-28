Real Madrid Receives Heavy Fine for Homophobic Chants at Pep Guardiola
Real Madrid recently played Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs. Carlo Ancelotti's side won the first leg at the Etihad 3-2.
They won the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-1, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. Los Blancos proceeded to the Round of 16 of the UCL with a 6-3 aggregate win.
Pep Guardiola, however, was subject to homophobic chants during the second leg at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid has received a $30,000 fine for that reason.
Los Blancos have also been suspended in a section of the Bernabeu for the next European game. An estimated 500 seats will not be prohibited from being used for their next European outing, which is against Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico in the Round of 16 first leg on March 4. The second leg between the two teams at the Wanda Metropolitano will take place on March 12.
Ahead of the Madrid derby in the Champions League, Los Blancos will have to focus on their La Liga showdown against Real Betis on March 1. Carlo Ancelotti's side is currently second in the league with 54 points from 25 matches. They are level on points with league leaders Barcelona.
Real Madrid also won the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg Real Sociedad 1-0. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is set for April 1. Hence, the Real is currently in contention for three trophies.
They have already won two titles this term, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
