Real Madrid 2-0 Levante: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Reaches Season Milestone

Real Madrid earned a vital three points in the title race, beating Lvcenate 2-0 at the Bernabeu, putting pressure on Barcelona at the top. Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio earned the three points.

It was a hostile atmosphere from home fans, with loud whistles directed at their players. That certainly did not help the confidence in the first half, with just one shot on target.

Arbeloa earns his first win as the senior team's head coach, and perhaps it wasn't how he envisioned the performance.

Real Madrid get past sluggish start to earn three-points

The players' names were met with whistles from the home fans, which continued through the first few minutes. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and Federico Valverde are getting most of that.

That seemed to affect them, with a slow, sluggish start to the game, and not creating much at all in front of the goal. After 35 minutes, Los Blancos still had not registered a shot on target, and Levante had a better xG.

The first real opportunity fell to Kylian Mbappe. Raul Asencio picked the Frenchman out with a great ball. Mbappe took it first time, volleying wide of the goal. The first shot on target came in the 38th minute, a tame header from Gonzalo Garcia.

Arbeloa must have had words as the home side came out with much more energy, and could have been ahead. Jude Bellingham could not connect well with an Arda Guler cross, heading over the bar. Guler definitley added some creativity around the box, and he also had a shot well saved by Matthew Ryan.

It was the Turk who played the ball through to Mbappe, who won a penalty after a mistimed tackle from the Levante defender. It was the French striker who stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way.

The goal relaxed the team, and the second goal came in the 65th minute. A corner from Guler was headed home by Raul Asencio, his second goal in the last two La Liga games. It could have been 3-0 soon after, Mbappe smashing the ball against the goalkeeper.

The home team looked to add more goals, and in the 75th minute, Franco Mastantuono curled a beautiful long-range effort onto the bar. There were more chances to extend the lead; Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. both forced saves from Ryan.

The score finished 2-0, and despite a below-par performance, the three points felt more important than anything else.

Real Madrid vs Levante full match highlights

It's the Champions League next for Real Madrid, meaning four different competitions in the last four games. They face Monaco at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, January 20.

