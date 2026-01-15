Real Madrid Transfer News: Arsenal Want Arda Guler, Neves, Zubimendi & More

As all the drama unfolds at Real Madrid, some of the big European teams are looking to take advantage. Premier League side Arsenal are back in the mix for Arda Guler, a player they want at the club in the future.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a midfielder in the summer. They could miss out on one player, and reports suggest they missed out on one of the signings of the past summer.

Manchester United are ready to hijack Real Madrid's move for midfielder Ruben Neves. The Al-Hila midfielder is set to leave the Saudi club at the end of this season, as his contract expires. However, he could leave for £20 million ($27 million) in January, and the Red Devils are pushing to sign the Portuguese international ahead of Los Blancos. - Fichajes

Arsenal could use the situation at Real Madrid to its advantage. With the head coaching situation, the Gunners are looking to swoop in and sign Arda Guler from the club. Head coach Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the Turkish international. The report also suggests Guler wants more playing time but is willing to wait before deciding on his future.- Defensa Central

After Xabi Alonso's departure, it has been reported that he was pushing the club to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer. However, the club did not pursue any deal, and he went on to join Premier League side Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder is doing very well, and questions have been raised with that being a position of need for Los Blancos since 2024. - Sports Carousel

Aston Villa have switched their focus to a Real Madrid midfielder after missing out on Atletico Madrid's Connor Gallagher. Villa are now looking at Dani Ceballos, who previously played in the Premier League on loan with Arsenal. The 29-year-old is a squad player in Madrid and could be tempted by the opportunity to play more football. - Team Talk

If Jurgen Klopp were to come in as Real Madrid's head coach, he reportedly would want one player to be sold. The German would like to see Vinicius Jr. sold, bringing in a huge transfer budget to build the squad, which is currently at rock bottom. - Team Talk

