Real Madrid Will Reportedly See One Good Thing Come From Xabi Alonso's Departure

We have not seen a week like this at Real Madrid for a long time. After Sunday's defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final, Xabi Alonso was relieved of his duties just 24 hours later.

The job was given to Castilla head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, whose appointment is temporary until the hierarchy decides on the next coach. His first game in charge was a Copa del Rey against La Liga 2 side Albacete, which they lost 3-2.

There could reportedly be some good news for the club now Alonso has left. According to ESPN, sources have revealed that forward Vinicius Jr. has a much greater chance of signing a contract extension now that the club has moved on from the Tolosa-born coach.

The article revealed that contract talks were 'non-existent' under Alonso's leadership. That has drastically changed this week, but Los Blancos still have plenty of work to do to get the Brazilian to sign.

Earnings still the issue for Vinicius and Real Madrid

Despite the change in head coach, Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid still face a major stumbling block in agreeing on a new contract. It is said the forward is currently earning around €17 million ($19.75m) net per year. That is somewhat off the top earner at the club, which is Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is said to be earning €20 million ($23 million) a year, on top of that, a huge chunk of bonuses. Vini Jr. is said to have been offered around €20 million to bridge the gap between himself and Mbappe. However, he is looking at a big bonus on top of that, just like the former PSG man.

That has caused negotiations to stall on several occasions. That in turn has led to rumors that the star Brazilian could be sold this upcoming summer if he does not sign a contract extension. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have shown interest, as have Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City.

As the two parties look to get together again in the coming months, could an agreement be closer, which sees one of Real Madrid's most recognisable faces commit his future to the Spanish giants?

Vini Jr. has often said he loves life in Madrid and has no desire to leave the club. To ensure his stay continues, someone may have to change their stance on money.

