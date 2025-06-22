Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca: Player Ratings as Xabi Alonso Gets First Win as Head Coach

Real Madrid put themselves one step closer to the Club World Cup knockout stages, beating Mexican side Pachuca 2-0. It was a tough start, but Real managed to play some excellent football despite having a man less for most of the game.

It was the worst possible start for Los Blancos when center-back Raul Asencio was sent off in the 7th minute. The young Spaniard was adjudged to have pulled back Salomón Rondón and was the last man, meaning a straight red card.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock for the 10 men in the 35th minute. The Englishman, who has faced criticism for his under-par performances, finished brilliantly from a Fran Garcia pass. Despite having a man less, the remaining 10 starters all played well in the severe heat.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played very well, denying Pachuca several times in each half. Arda Guler and Fede Valverde scored the other goals for Madrid, while Elias Montiel added a consolation.

Player Name Rating GK: Thibaut Courtois 8.9 RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 6.4 CB: Raul Asencio 5.3 CB: Dean Huijsen 7.4 LB: Fran Garcia 6.8 CM: Aurelien Tchouameni 7.3 CM: Federico Valverde 8.0 CM: Jude Bellingham 8.0 RW: Arda Guler 7.4 ST: Gonzalo Garcia 7.6 LW: Vinicius Junior 7.1 SUB: Brahim Diaz (for Garcia 46') 6.9 SUB: Luka Modric (for Guler 60') 6.2 SUB: Dani Ceballos (for Bellingham 66') 6.1 SUB: Antonio Rudiger (for Trent 78') 6.0 SUB: Victor Munoz ( Vinicius Jr. 87) 6.0

The Belgian goalkeeper would be the star of the match, making 11 saves to help give Los Blancos all three points. The goal he conceded was courtesy of a significant deflection that sent him the wrong way.

Real Madrid will play their third and final group game on June 27 against RB Salzburg, knowing a win will guarantee progression into the knockout stage. The Austrian team will play their second game later today against Al-Hilal.

