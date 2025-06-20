Real Madrid Ends It's Pursuit Of Bundesliga Midfielder

Real Madrid is still searching for the Luka Modric replacement, and there is one previously-linked player who is not going to be handed the gig.

Los Blancos has been exploring a wide range of midfield options ever since it became clear that Modric would be moving on.

One slightly surprising link was to Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who was known to be incredibly keen on making the move, which would have represented a major step up in his career.

Those links have gone cold recently, and Diario AS has now reported that whilst Real Madrid did consider making a formal bid for Stiller, they have now decided that he is not worthy of a place on the shortlist.

In terms of where this leaves Real Madrid's plans, there is some rethinking to do. Efforts to hijack Arsenal's move for Martin Zubimendi proved to be fruitless, whilst links to Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, Manchester City's Rodri and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister seem fanciful at best when the fees are considered.

Modric's last involvement for Real Madrid is at the FIFA Club World Cup, and he will then join a new club, with AC Milan looking like the most likely destination.

