Trent Alexander-Arnold Shares When He Started Learning Spanish For Real Madrid Move

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed when he started learning Spanish ahead of his free transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid this summer.

Fans were very surprised when Alexander-Arnold managed to speak a healthy amount of Spanish during his unveiling as a Real Madrid player recently.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Many Liverpool fans felt betrayed as the assumption was that he had been learning Spanish when they thought he could still sign a contract extension with the Premier League side.

Speaking to DAZN after the opening Club World Cup fixture against Al Hilal, Alexander-Arnold admitted that he had been learning for a couple of months, beginning once he was sure he would be making the move to Real Madrid.

I've been learning Spanish for a couple of months. When I knew I was coming, I wanted to learn to adapt. New country, new team and new city... It is important to show that you intend to adapt as best as possible to the culture. That's what I'm doing. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was heavily involved in a mixed debut for Real Madrid 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/iaPKoSck9i — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 19, 2025

The Liverpool-born defender had spent his entire career with Liverpool until making the move, and he also explained why he felt it was the right time for a new challenge.

It's the first time that I've moved clubs so I didn't know what to expect. I had no expectations coming into this. It's a big change and it's different but I'm loving every single minute of it and in my mind and my heart, I know that I made the right decision for me. Trent Alexander-Arnold

