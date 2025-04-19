Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid is set to face fourth-placed Athletic Club in a crucial La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti's side was knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage midweek by a solid Arsenal team.
Barcelona came from behind to beat Celta Vigo on April 19, meaning they extended their lead at the top of the standings to 7 points. This means that Real are desperate to score three points against Athletic.
In their last La Liga game, Los Blancos edged past Alavés 1-0, thanks to Eduardo Camavinga's goal. Madrid were down to 10 men after Kylian Mbappé's first red card as a Real Madrid player, but they managed to hang on for the victory.
Meanwhile, Los Leones cruised past Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to improve their advantage over Villareal in their battle to the fourth place.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the crucial La Liga game. (Odds via Draftkings)
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -160
Draw: +280
Athletic Club: +400
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +105
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -650
Real Madrid or Athletic Club: -425
Athletic Club or tie: +120
Total goals:
Athletic Club 1.5 (Over: +230; Under: -370)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -165; Under: +115)
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Prediction
This game is crucial for Madrid if they are to win the league. Los Blancos will face a tough opponent that defeated them earlier this season, and they will hope to take revenge.
Athletic, who qualified for the semi-final of the Europa League on Thursday, are also unbeaten in their last five league games with two wins and three draws, while Madrid have registered four wins and one loss in the period. It came at a cost, as Nico Williams will not feature against Los Blancos, which means a big weapon the defense will not have to deal with.
Additionally, Carlo Ancelotti's side will host Los Leones without Kylian Mbappé, suspended following his red card against Alavés. It will be a tough match for Real, but they should have enough to beat their opponents and possibly be motivated given the midweek disaster.
Winner: Real Madrid
