Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
After being knocked out of the Champions League midweek, Real Madrid faces another challenging task in Athletic Club. Sitting four points behind Barcelona at the top of the standings, anything but a win will blow their title bid.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has goalkeeper Andriy Lunin back available after injury. Left-back Ferland Mendy is still not ready to return, and they hope he is available for the Copa del Rey final next weekend.
Dani Ceballos played 30 minutes against Arsenal in midweek and could be in line to start against Athletic. Kylian Mbappe is suspended for one game after his red card against Alaves.
Real Madcrid Squad vs. Athletic Club:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, and Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: 5 Classic La Liga Games
Thibaut Courtois Indirectly Criticizes Florentino Perez Over Striker Issue