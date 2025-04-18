TalkSPORT Pundit Says Two Arsenal Players Made Jude Bellingham 'Look Average'
Real Madrid's star players in their second leg loss to Arsenal had a poor game as the Spanish side went out in the quarterfinals, losing 5-1 on aggregate.
While players like Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde didn't perform well in the final 90 minutes of the tie. One pundit is crediting the Gunners' game plan for making life difficult for them in the middle of the field especially.
On Thursday, talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor praised Declan Rice and Thomas Partey's performance in keeping Jude Bellingham under control, as the England international was a non-factor for Real Madrid.
Declan Rice made him look average... Arsenal was so organized—with Partey, [Martin] Ødegaard, and Rice. And anytime it went to Bellingham, Rice was there or Partey. He set them up perfectly.- Gabby Agbonlahor
Bellingham played all 90 minutes in the match, having 44 touches while losing the ball 12 times and completing 79 percent of his passes. Nonetheless, the midfielder didn't record any key passes, assists, or goals as Real Madrid couldn't pull off the comeback.
They will now focus back on La Liga this weekend, hoping to keep on the heels of Barcelona in the title race.
