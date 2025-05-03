Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Match
Real Madrid are set to face seventh-placed Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 34 of La Liga on May 4.
Los Blancos are sitting four points behind first-placed Barcelona in the table with five games remaining in the season, and therefore, need a win if they are to win the league. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been recently plagued with injuries in their backline. The Italian tactician and his team must overcome this injury crisis to defeat Os Celestes.
On the other hand, Celta Vigo defeated fifth-placed Villarreal 3-0 in their last league game as they are fighting for the last Europa League spot with Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, and Mallorca, only two points behind.
Moreover, following their backline injury crisis, the defensive choices given to Carlo Ancelotti and his staff are reduced, increasing the possibility of several players playing out of position in their next games.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper is the best in the world at his position and has been one of their most reliable players since returning from his injury.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - The Spanish midfielder is set to start against Celta Vigo at right-back, but his coach might opt for Federico Valverde to start at the right-back position. However, the Uruguay international should feature in midfield.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman likely partners Asencio at the center-back position in the foreseeable future following the long-term injury sustained by Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.
CB: Raul Asencio - One of the two remaining center-backs left in Ancelotti's squad. The Spanish player has had a fantastic season for Madrid, seeing his role in the team growing weekly.
LB: Fran Garcia - Garcia is the only senior left-back in Madrid's squad and is set to start their next game against Os Celestes.
CDM: Dani Ceballos - With Tchouaméni sliding in defense, Ceballos should start in the heart of Madrid's midfield next to Luka Modric.
CM: Luka Modric - The Croatian wizard is set to start against Vigo; his role will be crucial to dictate the pace of his side.
CM: Federico Valverde - The Uruguay international should return to his natural midfield position for this game; he has been incredible this season, even when playing out of position.
RW Brahim Diaz - Rodrygo is out of the squad, so Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler may start the game. Ancelotti may lean towards the former with slightly more experience.
LW: Vini Jr. - Though it is not his best period at the club, the Brazilian remains a constant threat to his opponents.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The Frenchman sits three goals behind Lewandowski in the Pichichi race. With the Polish international injured, he has a good opportunity to end his first La Liga campaign with the Golden Boot.
