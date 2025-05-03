Real Madrid Coaching Staff Give Six-Word Response When Asked About Defensive Injuries
Real Madrid head into the final five games of the La Liga season with an injury crisis in defense. Sitting four points behind Barcelona with one El Clásico remaining, there is an outside chance of winning the title.
Those chances took a big hit this past week with injuries to three key defensive players. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out for the final five games.
The Athletic asked the coaching staff about the recent injuries, and they gave a short answer that some may find as an excuse for the disaster of a season if they fail to win the league.
We are without defenders, as always!- Real Madrid coaching staff
In fairness, it's a valid reason, and their season could have been much better if they had all their defensive players fit. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have been out for over 75% of the season, Ferland Mendy has been in and out with numerous injuries, and David Alaba returned in January from an ACL injury. He has missed several weeks since then.
Antonio Rudiger just underwent surgery on his external meniscus, having played through pain for several months. It now means Los Blancos are without their first-choice back four for the run-in.
Carlo Ancelotti and his staff will need to make some decisions on who plays in defense for the final five games. The hope is that it will be strong enough to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Journalist Claims Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti 'Fed Up' With Brazil's FA
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Eyes Kylian Mbappe-Style Move For PSG's Latest Star [Report]
Former Real Madrid And Brazilian Forward Warns Endrick About Agreeing To Loan Deal