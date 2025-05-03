Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid are back in La Liga, looking to stay in touch with Barcelona with five games remaining. First up, before the final El Clasico, is Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.
It's been a tough week for injuries for Los Blancos, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy all out for the season's final five games. The hope is that Rudiger and Alaba can return for the FIFA Club World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad for the game, and it was a surprise to see no Rodrygo. It's not known why he does not make it. Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler could get the start of the game.
The defense is full of youth and inexperience due to the injuries, with Jesús Vallejo, Youssef Enriquez, and Jacobo Ramón all making the squad.
Real Madrid Squad vs Celta Vigo:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef and Jacobo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Endrick and Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Coaching Staff Give Six-Word Response When Asked About Defensive Injuries
Real Madrid Eyes Kylian Mbappe-Style Move For PSG's Latest Star [Report]
Former Real Madrid And Brazilian Forward Warns Endrick About Agreeing To Loan Deal