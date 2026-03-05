Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo on March 6, just four days removed from their significant loss to Getafe at the Bernabeu. The loss puts them four points behind Barcelona at the top, and the team knows this feels like a must-win on the road.

It was a lackluster performance from Los Blancos, and despite controlling the posssesion failed to really test the goalkeeper. It was a wonder strike that won the game, leaving plenty of questions over the squad and the head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Leading the standings by two points, back-to-back losses have put them in a hole, and no further ground can be lost. The game against Os Celestes will be a difficult one, made even harder with the absentees due to injuries and suspension.

Celta sit sixth in the standings and are in the European places, eleven points from the Champions League spots. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning their last four. Their latest win came against Girona on the road.

The last time these two teams met, it was Celta Vigo who came into the Bernabeu and won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Williot Swedberg. Los Blancos also had three players sent-off, two late on in Endrick and Alvaro Carreras.

Real Madrid Team News

The team is going to look very different from the one in the previous game. After Franco Mastantuono's red card, he is suspended for two games, starting with this one. Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are also suspended after picking up yellow cards against Getafe, reaching the dreaded number for a one-game suspension.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Rodrygo received some tough news this week, tearing his ACL, resulting in him being out for the season and set to miss the World Cup. The Brazilian is joining Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos on the sidelines. Eduardo CXamavinga is questionable with a toothache, but Raul Asencio is available.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -320

Draw: +250

Celta Vigo: +120

Both teams to score:

Yes: -170

No: +135

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -110; Under: -135)

Celta Vigo 1.5 (Over +145; Under: -215)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -295

Celta Vigo or tie: -150

Real Madrid or Celta Vigo: -320

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Date

Date: Friday, March 6, 2025

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.