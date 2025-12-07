Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo: Report & Full Match Highlights As Nine-Man Los Blancos Lose

Real Madrid lost ground on Barcelona again, losing 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo. After a dull first half, the home team fell behind early in the second half with a brilliant goal from Willot Zwedberg. Real Madrid also played the final 25 minutes with ten men.

That did galvanize the home side, who created several chances to score, but could not find the back of the net. Growing frustrated with the result, Alvaro Carreras was also shown two quick yellow cards. Zwedberg sealed the win moments later.

It was the first time in 19 years that Celta Vigo had beaten Real Madrid at the Bernabeu—lots of questions for Alonso going forward.

Real Madrid Lose Their Heads In Loss To Celta Vigo

Real Madrid started the game with a high tempo as they did against Athletic Club. It was the away team who had the first clear sight on goal, but some good defending from Fran Garcia prevented a shot on goal.

Another opening fell the way of Celta Vigo after a slip from Raul Asencio gave them a 2-on-2 counterattack. However, they did not take advantage of Alvaro Carreras intercepting the ball. Despite those dangers, Los Blancos controlled the possession and looked dangerous around the box.

The first good chance came to Eder Militao, who rose highest from an Arda Guler corner to force a good save from Andrei Radu. There was more bad news for Xabi Alonso on the injury front, with Eder Militai suffering what looked like a hamstring injury. Antonio Rudiger came on to replace the Brazilian.

The injury slowed the game down further, with Celta Vigo also seeing players needing treatment in the opening 30 minutes. Vinicius Jr. forced another good save from the goalkeeper before half-time, but it stayed 0-0.

Xabi Alonso's side started on the front foot, Fede Valverde seeing a powerful effort from the edge of the area well saved by Radu. Real Madrid needed to get Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe more involved in the game, as they had been spectators in the first half.

It was Celta who took the lead, and it was a fantastically clever finish. Willot Zwedberg finished with a fantastic flick of the outside of his heel into the bottom corner. After the goal, the away team were happy to sit ten men on their own box, asking the home team to come break them down.

Things got worse for Real Madrid when Fran Garcia received two quick yellow cards, resulting in a sending-off. Alonso was clearly frustrated with the left-back for the second tackle, and could have no complaints.

Despite the sending off, Madrid had their best spell of the game, playing like they had an extra man. Mbappe, who had a quiet game up until the 70th minute, had a great chance to score. He was found with a beautiful long ball over the top, but his lob over the keeper landed on the roof of the net.

There was more drama in stoppage time as Alvaro Carreras received a yellow card for a foul, then a second later, his second for showing dissent. Zwedberg then added his second, rounding the goalkeeper to seal the win.

It's back to the Champions League action for Real Madrid next as they face a crunch game against Manchester City at the Bernabeu. They are back in La Liga action on December 14 against Alaves.

