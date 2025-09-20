Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced As Dean Huijsen Replacement Revealed

It's a clash of two unbeaten sides in La Liga as Real Madrid face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu. The visitors sit on 10 points while Los Blancos have won four from four, and will hope to make it five later today.

Head coach Xabi Alonso had to make some tough choices in defense due to the injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger. At the same time, Dean Huijsen is suspended after receiving a red card in the game against Real Sociedad. Dani Carvajal slots in at right-back and captains the team, while Raul Asencio partners Eder Militao at center-back.

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick are all back from injury and start on the bench. Belliungham is expected to see some minutes as the other two could also come on.

Fede Valverde is also rested after his string of starts, with Gonzalo Garcia coming in for his first start of the season. Alonso is showing he is not scared to rotate with a strong squad of players to choose from. The change could also mean a reshuffling of the formation.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Espanyol:

IMAGO / SOPA Images

1. Courtois

2. Carvajal

3. Militao

24.

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Espanyol in La Liga

Real Madrid Transfer News: Gravenberch, Mainoo, Camavinga, Fernández & More - September 19, 2025

Will Real Madrid Switch Targets After Hearing William Saliba News?

Real Madrid vs Espanyol : 5 Classic La Liga Matches