Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid will take on Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 30, looking to make it three wins from three to start the new La Liga season. Xabi Alonso made several changes from the first to the second game. Will he do the same again for game three?

Vinicius Jr, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Brahim Diaz all dropped to the bench for the Real Oviedo game, with Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, and Franco Mastantuono all coming in. Alonso could change it again, with Vinicius Jr. scoring and assisting after coming on.

The Brazilian does get the nod, returning to the startling lineup for an opponent he has history with. Vini Jr. had some physical battles with right-back Pablo Maffeo, spilling over into some off-the-ball altercations. He will play in the front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the back four, as does Eder Militao, who partners with Dean Huijsen, who appears to be Alonso's preferred center-back. The midfield trio remains unchanged for the third consecutive game.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Mallorca:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

