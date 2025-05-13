Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will take on ninth-placed Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 36 of La Liga. Their 4-3 loss to Barcelona over the weekend virtually ended Los Blancos' hopes of a league title this season.
While Carlo Ancelotti and his team are sitting at the second spot in the La Liga table seven points behind the Blaugrana, Los Bermellones are chasing a European seat. Mallorca are ninth in the league with 47 points, two points behind Celta Vigo in seventh.
Mallorca have won just two of their last seven games, losing four and drawing one. Their last outing was 2-1 win over already relegated Real Valladolid, having gone 1-0 down early.
This will be the third clash of the season between the two sides, with Madrid remaining unbeaten across their first two encounters after one win and one draw. The last was a 3-0 win in the Spanish Super Cup. Here are the previous five times they faced one another.
Date
Result
January 9, 2025 (Supercopa)
Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca
August 18, 2024 (La Liga)
Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid
April 13, 2024 (La Liga)
Mallorca 0-1 Real Madrid
January 3, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca
February 5, 2023 (La Liga)
Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Mallorca
Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have been plagued by injuries all season, which has mostly impacted their backline as they lost players such as Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy for the remainder of the season.
Furthermore, Vini Jr. and Lucas Vasquez have added their names to that list, as they sustained injuries during the latest El Clasico and won't feature in their clash against Mallorca. Meanwhile, Rodrygo will be unavailable as well due to personal reasons while Aurélien Tchouaméni is suspended.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 9:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Mallorca
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN, RDS.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 2.
